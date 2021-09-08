Kyle Richards Shares Photo Of Daughter Portia With Maren Morris – Hollywood Life

They grow up so fast. Kyle Richards shared a photo of daughter Portia looking almost as grown up as her big sisters after a Maren Morris concert.

Kyle Richards closed out the summer with the ultimate activity with her daughters: a music festival. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, shared a photo with daughters Farrah, 32, Alexia, 25, and Portia, 13, backstage with country singer Maren Morris from the 2021 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 — and her youngest Portia looked almost as grown up as her big sisters.

“Perfect way to close out summer,” Kyle captioned the family snapshot. “Thank you @marenmorris for such a perfect day.”

The reality TV star is also mom to Sophia, 21, with husband Mauricio Umansky (also featured in the photo), but Sophia did join the family on the trip. (Kyle and Mauricio share Sophia, Portia, and Alexia together, while the RHOBH star shares eldest daughter Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Kyle has been sharing snapshots and videos with her mini-me daughters from the music event on Instagram. She documented the family’s various festival looks in a post shared on Monday and gushed about her “beautiful” weekend with loved ones. “I had such a beautiful weekend with my family. Just missing @sophiakylieee,” she captioned. “Special thanks to @marenmorris for making it extra special.”

In another post earlier on Tuesday, Kyle shared a meme that acknowledged how much she and her daughters all looked alike. It featured photos of her girls in hats alongside a photo of her with a hat that read, “Tell me you’re Kyle’s daughter without telling me you’re Kyle’s daughter.” The reality star re-shared the meme with several cowboy emojis.

The star appears to be in much better spirits following a terrifying bee attack in July. Kyle, who is allergic to bees, previously revealed on Instagram that she was hospitalized after she walked into a hive and was stung multiple times. She shared selfies with her oxygen mask and explained that her EpiPen had malfunctioned. “So this happened yesterday… I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “If you know me at all you know Im allergic to bees and terrified of them.”

She offered advice for those who ever find themselves in a similar situation of “defective” EpiPens. “I share this story with you because I sometimes don’t bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don’t know why I couldn’t get mine to work,” she wrote. “There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc.”