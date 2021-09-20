Kyle Richards Returns — Watch Video – Hollywood Life

Kyle Richards returns to the ‘Halloween’ franchise after 43 years and in this final trailer for the newest sequel, she’s seen leading a battle against Michael Myers.

Kyle Richards may fight with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars like Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley on TV, but in this final trailer for Halloween Kills, she’s fighting against a much more terrifying villain — Michael Myers.

Kyle returns to her signature role as Lindsey Wallace in the new movie, 43 years after her last appearance in the franchise, and in the new clip, she leads the original cast of survivors in a face off against the serial killer.

The new trailer starts with Lindsey panicking after finding two young kids on the swing set at a park on Halloween. She asks if they’re alone, and one of the kids says there’s “a creepy man in a white mask and he keeps like trying to play hide-and-seek with us.” Lindsey freaks out and asks where they saw the man, before they point behind her. When she turns around, Michael emerges from behind a vehicle and his knife is covered in blood. Lindsey yells and tells the kids to run away.

Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though Lindsey will survive this movie, as she’s later seen in a fight with Michael. He’s grabbing her by the throat and violently throwing her against a car.

“Forty years ago the boogieman came for us. We are the survivors of Michael Myers,” Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) says in the clip, while referencing the original characters being brought back for this new movie. In the original 1978 film, Lindsey survived after being left in the care of Laurie, who is the protagonist in the long-running film franchise.

Want to see more? Halloween Kills well premiere in theaters and on Peacock on October 15.