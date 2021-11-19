Kyle Richards Admits She Had Sex At A Black Tie Event – Hollywood Life

Kyle Richards wasn’t afraid to admit that she’s had sex in public while playing a naughty game of champagne pong in Episode 4 of ‘RHUGT’.

Kyle Richards shocked her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars during Episode 4 of the new Peacock series, when she revealed that she’s had sex in public before. “I was at a black tie [event]… at a table for 10 — at the table,” Kyle said before letting out a big laugh during a naughty game of champagne pong.

No one believed her, and Cynthia Bailey accused her of “lying”, but Kyle insisted she was telling the truth. “How did you do that? Explain,” the ladies demanded before Melissa Gorga jumped in and did the talking for her. “[Kyle] sat on his lap and nobody knew, and she was just having a moment,” she wildly imagined.

Ramona Singer then continued, “And it looked like she was dancing on his, you know,” as the ladies did their best to imagine how Kyle’s naughty act went down with others nearby.

“Did you have a short dress on or a long one?” Teresa Giudice asked. “[Short], but it was long enough to cover the front,” Kyle said before singing Luann de Lesseps‘ hit, “Money Can’t Buy You Class” and laughing again.

Then, in a private confessional, Cynthia Bailey said, “Like who’s not going to notice that? She couldn’t have been doing much. I don’t know what kind of sex they have.”

Kyle didn’t initially say who she had sex with at the event, but in a follow-up scene with Kenya Moore, she called her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and asked him to verify the story, making it clear that he was her partner in crime.

“I told them about Vegas and that one time, [but] they didn’t believe me,” Kyle told Mauricio on a FaceTime call. “She’s not lying,” Mauricio said and Kenya let out a big laugh.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip can be viewed on Peacock.