KUWK: Kim Kardashian shares that her daughter North is a Pescatarian and her other children follow plant-based diets!

It seems that Kim Kardashian already supports her children with very strict diets! The KUWK star is not only very careful with what he eats, but also with what his children eat!

That said, she revealed that the three youngest are currently on plant-based diets, while her elder, North West, is a Pescatarian, which means she is also allowed to eat fish.

The mother of four children revealed all this during a question and answer session on Twitter with her followers yesterday.

It all started with his revelation that he no longer consumes meat: ‘As primarily plant-based. There is no meat anymore. "

That was when another fan wondered if the same could be said about her and Kanye West's children.

"@KimKardashian do children also eat plant-based?" Says the question.

As for his response, Kim did not hesitate to inform his fans: Sí Yes, they do! However, North is a Pescatarian. "

Last summer, Kim revealed that she became thinner than ever by adopting the vegan lifestyle, but now she seems to be vegetarian.

Last month, he also shared a picture of his whole family enjoying breakfast together.

Therefore, their meals could be seen and, in fact, there was no meat of any kind in the shot.

Instead, Kim, Kanye and the three older children were seen with eggs and fruits on their plates.

There were also bowls full of hearty yogurt, berries and granola.

Of course, the youngest of the family, baby Psalm, did not eat anything with the rest of his family, since he is obviously too young for that, but it still appears in the photo, which is seen on the other side of the table in Your baby carrier

As to whether her rapper husband is also a vegetarian or not, Kim didn't mention him during his interaction with fans on Twitter.



