Kusama network set to launch its next five parachain auctions By Cointelegraph

Kusama network set to launch its next five parachain auctions

Kusama is a platform that acts as a test environment, or a so-called “canary network,” for developers to experiment and determine the efficiency of their blockchain code and applications prior to their official release on the Polkadot network. Due to the trial-and-error nature of Kusama, developers can benefit from a less stringent governance framework, as well as lower staking requirements than they would experience on Polkadot. Crowdloaning contributions of the three leading projects across a daily basis. Source: Polkadot Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph