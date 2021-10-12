Kumail Nanjiani Got Honest About Body Dysmorphia

Body dysmorphia, of course, affects people across the gender spectrum. In those identifying as male, American Addiction Centers describes a syndrome called “bigorexia.” That’s when “men are fully focused on how many muscles they have, and how many muscles they see on the bodies around them. They may think of themselves as tiny, weak, or puny, even when they are able to pick up hundreds of pounds of weight. To them, their bodies will always be just a little bit too small.”



