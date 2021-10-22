KuCoin Releases Social Trading Features for a Simpler and Better Trading Experience

VICTORIA, Seychelles — KuCoin, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange , introduced multiple social trading features on its mobile app to satisfy the growing demands from crypto users, especially the newcomers when they first touch the transformative asset class. These features are available in a special space called KuCoin S, where invited users can experience new functions prior to their official launch on the KuCoin App.

The first debut of the social trading feature is aligned with the long-term vision of KuCoin, which is bringing crypto to the masses. Throughout the exploration in the crypto field since its establishment, KuCoin has had an in-depth understanding of the barriers of entry to the crypto industry for people outside. As mentioned by KuCoin CEO Johnny LYU, “Most practitioners in the crypto industry were focusing on building better tools to improve the interaction between humans and protocols. Therefore, the lack of interactions between users has led to the increasing educational costs and slow pace of popularization of the industry, hence creating obstacles for mass adoption.”

The integration of “social” and “trading” features will make crypto trading easier at various levels and help KuCoin transform into the largest social trading platform within the crypto industry. In KuCoin S, users can obtain the most up-to-date crypto news feed with AI-based algorithms, discover crypto gems, new listings, get to know more investors alike in terms of background or trading preferences, interact with KOLs or community leaders, discuss trending crypto topics, and learn from others’ trading experience and strategies.

In addition to the social elements, the new feature also simplifies the holistic process for a crypto starter to make investment decisions by enabling fast buy, portfolio check, copy trading, and more. It is a better trading platform for all classes of investors to easily access the crypto world, with the most trusted crypto insights for a more efficient trading decision.

With this release, KuCoin also upgrades the overall UI to better suit the brand-new social feature for Generation Z. The platform took inspiration from the theme of “Futurism” to upgrade its colors, graphics, and interface elements. It also integrates the concept of node to the new visual as an indispensable element to the blockchain world. As each node is independent while staying connected, it echoes the social feature that KuCoin introduces.

Currently, social trading features are only available to invited users, and KuCoin will gradually send out more invitation codes. These features will be opened to all users later this year.

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 400 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 8 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the fifth biggest crypto exchange. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. For more information, please visit www.kucoin.com .

