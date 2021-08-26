KuCoin Pushes for Green Initiative With Crypto Mining By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

KuCoin Pushes for Green Initiative With Crypto Mining



KuCoin is launching a crypto mining pool on its platform.

Miners can now earn passive income with Proof-of-Work mining.

Miners using renewable energy to mine will enjoy a discount on fees.

KuCoin crypto exchange is launching a mining pool that will provide revenue to Proof-of-Work (PoW) miners once they have integrated their rigs. This KuCoin Pool (NASDAQ:) product will enable miners to contribute to (BTC) and (BCH) to share rewards.

In fact, the Seychelles-based exchange will all miners from all over the world to take part in this offer. However, miners must make sure to install and run the required hardware by themselves in order to join the pool. Additionally, KuCoin says that it will eventually provide cloud mining as well.

To highlight, the CEO of KuCoin — Johnny Lyu claims that the pool will reward those miners who will use sustaina…

Continue reading on CoinQuora