KuCoin launches virtual office in the Bloktopia metaverse By Cointelegraph

Crypto exchange KuCoin has announced it will be opening a virtual office inside the skyscraper from the decentralized metaverse Bloktopia.

In a Nov. 2 announcement, KuCoin said it would be joining the metaverse by launching an office inside Bloktopia’s platform, designed as a skyscraper. The virtual building has 21 different levels in recognition of the total supply of 21 million (BTC) and is expected to house other content creators including Polygon and .

KuCoin “coming soon” posters in the metaverse. Source: KuCoin