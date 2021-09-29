KuCoin Launches Crypto Black Friday to Give Away 1,000,000 USDT Worth of Prizes

VICTORIA, Seychelles — KuCoin, a global leading crypto exchange , is thrilled to announce the launch of KuCoin Crypto Friday, which is the Black Friday for cryptocurrency holders. The event is scheduled from September 29 to October 10, and it is going to give away a total prize pool of 1,000,000 USDT.

KuCoin Crypto Friday was born to further promote and popularize cryptocurrency in an interesting and favorable way. It aims to offer users an improved experience when trading digital assets. Users can buy their preferred digital currencies at competitive prices, particularly Bitcoin (BTC), by taking part in various activities. There will be special discounts, allowances, and sale / pre-sale offers available.

KuCoin welcomed its 4th birthday this September. Over the past four years, KuCoin has been continuously explored and extended beyond the boundaries of the crypto industry and is dedicated to lowering the threshold for every user to enter the crypto industry. The main goal of this event is to provide an engaging experience. This will be supported by allowing people to participate in a variety of games such as collect coins, draw prizes with shards, flash sale of discount coupons, and red envelope rain in order to increase interactivity between users and the KuCoin platform.

This introduces a blockchain industry initiative to purchase virtual currencies via task-based and gamified activities. There’s a prize pool with a total of 1 million Tether (USDT) covering non-trading and trading activities so that it’s possible to reach out to investors with different profiles.

“KuCoin Crypto Friday is an exclusive event designed by KuCoin that enables users around the globe involving with crypto in various entertaining and interactive ways,” said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, “With the inevitable trend towards the exponential growth of the crypto industry, we believe that social interaction is the key to empower the industry development. This is what KuCoin is focusing on moving forward, to transform into the first and the largest social trading platform. The launch of KuCoin Crypto Friday is a key step in this journey.”

The event will open on September 29 at 0 am UTC. Users can collect shards of 4 different types (ABCD) of gold coins by performing several different tasks. Once the user acquires a complete gold coin, he/she becomes eligible for a share in the 100,000 USDT reward with others. Each user is able to generate a maximum of 100 gold coins. The prize pool will then be drawn on October 9, 2021 at 2pm UTC.

In addition, users are able to use 5 identical shards to get one chance for a lucky draw. The prizes will include discount coupons for BTC/ETH/LTC/KCS/VRA, 0 interest rate coupons for margin trading and fee deduction bonus for futures trading etc, with a prize pool of USDT 150,000.