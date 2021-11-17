KuCoin Labs Launches $100 Million Venture Capital Fund To Empower Early-Stage Metaverse Projects By Cointelegraph

KuCoin Labs, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume with more than 500 crypto assets listed, announced on Wednesday that it would be launching a $100 million metaverse fund for early-stage projects. The money is also available for entities that develop blockchain-based games, nonfungible tokens, and decentralized applications. In addition, Kucoin will also provide business incubation services, branding, incentives, and business partnerships for developers selected into the fund.

