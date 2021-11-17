KuCoin Labs Launches $100 Million Venture Capital Fund To Empower Early-Stage Metaverse Projects By Cointelegraph

KuCoin Labs, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume with more than 500 crypto assets listed, announced on Wednesday that it would be launching a $100 million metaverse fund for early-stage projects. The money is also available for entities that develop blockchain-based games, nonfungible tokens, and decentralized applications. In addition, Kucoin will also provide business incubation services, branding, incentives, and business partnerships for developers selected into the fund.
Johnny Lyu, CEO of Kucoin, said the following in a prepared statement obtained by Cointelegraph:
