KuCoin encourages greener crypto mining with proof-of-work pool By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Seychelles-based crypto exchange KuCoin is launching a mining pool aimed at providing revenue to proof-of-work miners after integrating their rigs.

In a Wednesday announcement, the exchange said its KuCoin Pool (NASDAQ:) product would allow miners around the world to contribute to the (BTC) and (BCH) and share rewards. At the moment, miners are required to install and run the necessary hardware themselves to join the pool, but KuCoin said it would introduce mining in the cloud in the future.