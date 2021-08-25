KuCoin encourages greener crypto mining with proof-of-work pool By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Seychelles-based crypto exchange KuCoin is launching a mining pool aimed at providing revenue to proof-of-work miners after integrating their rigs.
In a Wednesday announcement, the exchange said its KuCoin Pool (NASDAQ:) product would allow miners around the world to contribute to the (BTC) and (BCH) and share rewards. At the moment, miners are required to install and run the necessary hardware themselves to join the pool, but KuCoin said it would introduce mining in the cloud in the future.
