Kryptomon’s 24-Hour Egg Sale Sells Out in 1 Second By CoinQuora

  • Kryptomon recently launched its 24-hour egg sale.
  • The egg sale, which has 2,000 Kryptomon eggs, sold out in one second.
  • This is by far one of the fastest sales in the Binance NFT marketplace.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue to dominate the crypto space — and Kryptomon is a perfect example of this. The NFT play-to-earn game Kryptomon launched a 24-hour egg sale on Binance NFT Marketplace and according to reports, Kryptomon sold out in — lo and behold, just one second!

In detail, Kryptomon is a blockchain game where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. The 24-hour egg sale consisted of 2,000 hatchable NFT eggs and further granted the Binance users to participate in the game for a fraction of its original resale value.

Those who participated in the egg sale were limited to purchasing only 3 mystery boxes — with each containing a single Kryptomon egg. When purchasers open the boxes, they will have a small but fair chance to discover Kryptomons belonging to the earlier generations. Meanwhile, one lucky winner would even have the chance to win the Gen 0 Kryptomon — it is important to note that only 100 of this will ever exist in the entire game. Because of its scarcity, it is regarded as a rare commodity that has recently commanded prices of 72.45 BNB on the second-hand trading market.

In addition to this, the new Gen 0 Kryptomon owner will be given the opportunity to join the founders of the Kryptomon project in one of the sessions in Founders Talks. To clarify, Founders Talks is a popular AMA session hosted by the members of the Kryptomon team which allows them to connect with the community.

CTO of Kryptomon — Amit Peled, commented on this matter, saying:

We’re thrilled to collaborate with the world’s biggest crypto exchange. As NFTs really start to pop off, we’re providing our players, as well as Binance users, a really unique way to participate in the ecosystem, earn rewards, and enjoy a genuinely fun game.

On the other hand, Binance NFT is one of the most notable names in the crypto space. It has already seen more than $25 million in sales in just a month after its debut. Thanks to Kryptomon, it has provided Binance’s 28.6 million-strong user base. This has a window of 24-hour to purchase special mystery boxes from the Binance NFT Marketplace at 12:00 PM UTC last November 8, 2021. Reportedly, the egg NFTs sold out in just one second — one of the fastest sales even in the Binance NFT marketplace history. Indeed, Kryptomon proved to be among the most prominent NFT play-to-earn games today.

