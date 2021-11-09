Kryptomon’s 24-Hour Egg Sale Sells Out in 1 Second By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Breaking: Kryptomon’s 24-Hour Egg Sale Sells Out in 1 Second



Kryptomon recently launched its 24-hour egg sale.

The egg sale, which has 2,000 Kryptomon eggs, sold out in one second.

This is by far one of the fastest sales in the Binance NFT marketplace.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue to dominate the crypto space — and Kryptomon is a perfect example of this. The NFT play-to-earn game Kryptomon launched a 24-hour egg sale on Binance NFT Marketplace and according to reports, Kryptomon sold out in — lo and behold, just one second!

“The NFT play-to-earn blockchain game launches the 24hr sale of its egg NFTs on @TheBinanceNFT marketplace and sells out in less than a second.” Thanks @thecryptobasic ! https://t.co/cZEb80OV3q#Crypto #nft #playtoearn #binance #NFTGaming #Play2Earn #Metaverse #P2E — Kryptomon Game (@KryptomonTeam) November 9, 2021

In detail, Kryptomon is a blockchain game where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. The 24-hour egg sale consisted of 2,000 hatchable NFT eggs and further granted the Binance users to participate in the game for a fraction of its original resale value.

Those who participated in the egg sale were limited to purchasing only 3 mystery boxes — with each containing a single Kryptomon egg. When purchasers open the boxes, they will have a small but fair chance to discover Kryptomons belonging to the earlier generations. Meanwhile, one lucky winner would even have the chance to win the Gen 0 Kryptomon — it is important to note that only 100 of this will ever exist in the entire game. Because of its scarcity, it is regarded as a rare commodity that has recently commanded prices of 72.45 BNB on the second-hand trading market.

In addition to this, the new Gen 0 Kryptomon owner will be given the opportunity to join the founders of the Kryptomon project in one of the sessions in Founders Talks. To clarify, Founders Talks is a popular AMA session hosted by the members of the Kryptomon team which allows them to connect with the community.

CTO of Kryptomon — Amit Peled, commented on this matter, saying:

We’re thrilled to collaborate with the world’s biggest crypto exchange. As NFTs really start to pop off, we’re providing our players, as well as Binance users, a really unique way to participate in the ecosystem, earn rewards, and enjoy a genuinely fun game.

On the other hand, Binance NFT is one of the most notable names in the crypto space. It has already seen more than $25 million in sales in just a month after its debut. Thanks to Kryptomon, it has provided Binance’s 28.6 million-strong user base. This has a window of 24-hour to purchase special mystery boxes from the Binance NFT Marketplace at 12:00 PM UTC last November 8, 2021. Reportedly, the egg NFTs sold out in just one second — one of the fastest sales even in the Binance NFT marketplace history. Indeed, Kryptomon proved to be among the most prominent NFT play-to-earn games today.

