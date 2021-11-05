Kroger says press release announcing acceptance of bitcoin cash is fake

Article content

A spokesperson for Kroger Co said on Friday a press release saying the grocer would accept “bitcoin cash” this holiday season is fraudulent.

The release appeared on Kroger’s investor relations page. It was not immediately clear how the release made it to the company’s website.

Kroger did not provide additional details and has not released an official statement.

The release also appeared on PR Newswire. The news release distributor did not respond to a request for comment.

The fake press release comes a few weeks after Walmart Inc became the subject of another crypto hoax when a fake press statement was released announcing the retailer’s partnership with litecoin. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Bernard Orr)