Kristen Stewart’s White Shorts & Crop Top – Photos – Hollywood Life

Kristen Stewart showed off her toned legs in a pair of tiny shorts & a cropped white tee while out with her girlfriend in LA on Oct. 13.

Kristen Stewart, 31, is always rocking some sort of cool, casual outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in LA with her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, on Oct. 13. The Spencer actress put her toned legs on display in a pair of high-waisted white boxer briefs that she wore as shorts, paired with a short-sleeve white cropped T-shirt.

She accessorized her outfit with a pair of round Garrett Leight Clune Sunglasses, high black and white striped socks, and a pair of black sneakers. As for Dylan, she opted to wear all black, wearing a cropped black T-shirt, skintight black leggings, and a pair of white Adidas sneakers.

Kristen has been on a roll lately with her outfits, especially because she’s been promoting her highly anticipated new film, Spencer, which hits theaters on Nov. 5. She attended the premiere during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 7, when she donned a strapless gray sequin Chanel Fall 2018 gown.

She accessorized her beaded, form-fitting dress with a pair of metallic Jimmy Choo Minny Sandals, a Jillian Dempsey Baby Crown Ring, and a Chanel Camelia Sculpture J 2940 Onyx Rose with Diamonds Ring.

Another one of our favorite promo looks from her was the green silk Chanel tunic with a black bow that she styled with matching cropped pants at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

When Kristen isn’t dressed to the nines on the red carpet, she is usually dressed down in casual, edgy looks. Just the other day she showed off her toned abs in a Sunspel White Crop Top styled with a pair of mid-rise straight-leg jeans. She threw on a black Thom Browne Zibeline Coat on top and completed her look with a pair of Adidas Originals Gazelle Sneakers.