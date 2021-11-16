Kristen Stewart Talks Robert Pattinson’s Twilight Audition

“It was so clear who worked.”
Kristen admitted that when they both showed up to Catherine Hardwicke’s home for their audition, there was instant chemistry between the former couple.
And not only were the duo expected to read for the roles together, but they also had to make out.
“It was so clear who worked. I was literally just, like…” Kristen told The New Yorker, mimicking a swoon.
Kristen added that Robert had an “intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same.'”
“And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel,” Kristen concluded.
Obviously their on-screen chemistry worked because the duo went on to date IRL for several years as well.
