Kristen Stewart Swoons Over Ex Robert Pattinson & Talks About Twilight – Hollywood Life

Kristen Stewart reflected on how she and ex Robert Pattinson were ‘young and stupid’ while starring together on ‘Twilight,’ which shot them to worldwide fame.

Kristen Stewart had all good things to say about ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson in a new interview, during which she reflected on their casting process for Twilight. Kristen, 31, revealed to The New Yorker that Robert, 35, was ultimately chosen to play Edward Cullen opposite Kristen’s Bella Swann in the film franchise after director Catherine Hardwicke had actors read the scripts and make out with Kristen. “It was so clear who worked,” the Spencer star said. “I was literally just, like..,” Kristen added, before mimicking a swoon to the interviewer. Like we said, Kristen has all positive feelings about her famous ex!

Kristen further elaborated on her and Robert’s instant connection. She said the British actor had an “intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a f*ck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same.’ ” Kristen continued, “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

Twilight was life-changing for Kristen and Robert, as well as their co-star Taylor Lautner. The vampire films explored a love triangle between the trio’s characters and launched them into worldwide fame. Looking back on the experience, Kristen said “It was very naïve, in the best way.” She added, “Like, how fun for people to think they know you. Did you think I was going to do ‘Twilight’ forever? Is that how you saw me? If that’s how you saw me, then you really set me up for success, because I can do way more than that.”

In the late 2000s, Twilight fans went crazy over Robert and Kristen hitting it off while filming for the fantasy rom-com and ultimately dating for four years starting in 2009. “Kstew” ended up breaking things off in 2013, but not without some drama. Rob and Kristen’s breakup came after some paparazzi photos surfaced online in July 2012 that insinuated that Kristen was having an affair with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

But since then, Rob and Kristen have maintained a respectful relationship. In September, Kristen expressed how thrilled she was that her former beau was going to take on the titular role in The Batman. “I feel like he’s the only guy who could play that part,” she told Variety. “I am so happy for him … I’m very, very happy about that.”