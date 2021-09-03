Kristen Stewart Looks Gorgeous At “Spencer” Premiere

The biopic we’re all anxiously awaiting debuted today.
Spencer is having a moment right now, and Kristen Stewart is rising to the occasion in every imaginable way.
The actor, who plays Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biopic about the beloved monarch, attended the movie’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival today.
A photocall ahead of the screening marked Kristen’s first red carpet event for Spencer, and she looked ridiculously gorgeous. Please enjoy these photos of her in a Chanel romper — a contemporary take on Diana’s royal style.
Kristen also gifted us with a new hairstyle: a strawberry blonde bob that looks incredible on her.
Kristen was serving serious looks last night too. Adir Abergel, a hairstylist and creative director, graciously posted an Instagram video of her posing at Chanel’s recent dinner celebration in Venice, held in honor of Spencer‘s opening — and there is a lot of beauty to take in.
The film’s premiere comes about a week after the first trailer dropped. The highly anticipated preview had fans obsessing over Kristen’s appearance and accent, both of which are so reminiscent of Diana herself.
At today’s red carpet event, Kristen said that she “took more pleasure into my physicality making this movie than I have on anything.” And, based on what we’ve seen so far, it shows.
“I felt more free and alive and able to move, and taller even,” she continued.
Neon, the production company behind Spencer, shared a still image from the movie on Twitter to coincide with the world premiere. The previously-unreleased photo sees Kristen, as Diana, wearing what appears to be a wedding dress under a coat and standing in a child’s playroom.
If you didn’t know already, the film chronicles a holiday weekend in the early ’90s when Diana decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles.
Spencer is set to open in theaters on November 5, and judging by the early Oscars buzz, Kristen is going to be blessing us with plenty more fashion moments like this one all awards show season long.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!