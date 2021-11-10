Kristen Stewart Had A Wardrobe Mishap At The Met Gala

“I look down, and literally my [nipple] is in their faces.”
After walking the famous staircase in a complete Chanel look, Kristen joined the other guests at the designer’s table inside.
But when she began speaking with tennis superstar Emma Raducanu and Gossip Girl‘s Whitney Peak, she quickly realized something was off.
“So I go to the Met ball and there’s a new set of kids at the Chanel table. There was a beautiful young tennis player and a young actress,” Kristen explained to People.
She continued, “I’m talking to them, saying, ‘Welcome, I’ve done this a couple times,’ and they look like I’m scaring them.”
It turns out that Kristen was completely flashing her table mates after deciding to take her jacket off.
“I look down, and literally my [nipple] is in their faces. I was like, ‘Okay, sorry, I’ll put that away now,'” Kristen joked.
And while it may have been a somewhat embarrassing situation for Kristen, she’s glad that it’ll probably be funny story to tell for the others in attendance.
“They’re like, ‘Who is this crazy old actress at the Met Ball?’ This is going to be a story for them when they’re older,” Kristen concluded.