Kristen Stewart Engaged To Dylan Meyer – Hollywood Life

The ‘Twilight’ actress revealed that her girlfriend of two years proposed to her, and the pair are getting ready to tie the knot!

Wedding bells are coming! Kristen Stewart divulged that her girlfriend Dylan Meyer proposed to her in a new interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday November 2. The 31-year-old actress gushed over her fiancée to the SiriusXM host, and she sounded so excited to marry the Moxie screenwriter! “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she said on the show, via E! News.

The pair first got together in 2019, after Kristen split up with her then-girlfriend Stella Maxwell, and things have evidently been going great ever-since! Kristen admitted that Dylan had a perfect proposal to her, and it was exactly what she wanted from her wife-to-be! “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” she told Howard.