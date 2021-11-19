Kristen Stewart Doesn’t Care About “Spencer” Oscar Buzz

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

“The Oscars are such a funny thing.”

As you no doubt have heard, Kristen Stewart has been getting praise on praise on praise for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer.


@neonrated Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @neonrated

And with that praise has come lots of Oscar buzz.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline

What’s she think of said Oscar buzz? Speaking to Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Kristen said simply, “I don’t give a shit.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“The Oscars are such a funny thing,” she added. “There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

So true. And characteristically low-key, which is something we love about Kristen.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR