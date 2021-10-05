Kristen Stewart Channels Princess Diana At Fashion Week

There’s an undeniable resemblance here.
But those who’ve kept up with Kristen’s public appearances since Spencer began its festival run over the summer know her ability to embody Diana outlasted the film’s production.
Kristen has been channeling the late royal — largely by way of her iconic style — for weeks. And she did it again during a fashion show in Paris today.
Kristen attended the Chanel runway show at Paris Fashion Week wearing this lovely, pastel-pink matching set.
It was a stunning look all on its own. That said, the ensemble also bore a pretty marked resemblance to several of Princess Di’s most memorable wardrobe choices.
Maybe not-so-coincidentally, Diana had a fairly obvious affinity for pastel-pink skirts and jackets, which she often wore at the same time.
Kristen clearly spent a significant amount of time learning about Diana as she prepared to step into her shoes onscreen. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor said she developed a closeness to the princess while playing her character.
“She felt so alive to me when I was making this movie, even if it’s all between the ears and it was just a fantasy of mine. But there were moments where my body and mind would forget she was dead,” Kristen shared.
“And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And remember who she left behind,” she continued. “And I was amazed by the renewed emotion. Every single time.”
“Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died,” the actor said, adding: “I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day.”
Spencer opens in theaters November 5.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!