Kristen Stewart Best Funny Interview Moments

No thoughts, just Kristen Stewart calling Guy Fieri “that sweet, spiky-headed man” on repeat.
2.
When she was discussing her homemade pasta on Jimmy Kimmel Live and slid in a little joke about her bisexuality:
3.
When she revealed she wants Guy Fieri to officiate her wedding:
4.
…and her reaction when he actually offered to make her dreams come true:
5.
When she did us all a favor and tried to make Marvel gayer:
6.
When Kristen knew exactly what she was doing when she revealed her favorite Halloween costume:
7.
When she momentarily (and hilariously) forgot how arrows work in this game of “Sketch, Please”:
8.
When her Snow White and the Huntsman costar Charlize Theron revealed how she prepared to shoot her scenes:
9.
When she hosted SNL and accidentally dropped the F-bomb:
10.
When she poked fun at what was ~technically~ her onscreen debut:
11.
When she revealed the absolutely excellent look she wants to rock at her wedding:
12.
When she ate some suuuuper-spicy wings on Hot Ones AND simultaneously explained the mole rat shirt she wore on SNL:
13.
When she explained her and her girlfriend’s Halloween costume on The Tonight Show:
14.
When she and her Charlie’s Angels costars proved they are, in fact, best friends:
15.
And finally, when she flawlessly flipped the whole “Kristen doesn’t smile” thing on its head and used it to her own advantage:
AN! ICON! Don’t forget to catch Kristen playing Princess Diana in her new movie Spencer, in theaters now.