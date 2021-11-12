Home Entertainment Kristen Stewart Best Funny Interview Moments

Kristen Stewart Best Funny Interview Moments

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

No thoughts, just Kristen Stewart calling Guy Fieri “that sweet, spiky-headed man” on repeat.

Table of Contents

1.

When she played a word association game with Jimmy Fallon and absolutely roasted him:

2.

When she was discussing her homemade pasta on Jimmy Kimmel Live and slid in a little joke about her bisexuality:

3.

When she revealed she wants Guy Fieri to officiate her wedding:

4.

…and her reaction when he actually offered to make her dreams come true:

5.

When she did us all a favor and tried to make Marvel gayer:

6.

When Kristen knew exactly what she was doing when she revealed her favorite Halloween costume:

7.

When she momentarily (and hilariously) forgot how arrows work in this game of “Sketch, Please”:

8.

When her Snow White and the Huntsman costar Charlize Theron revealed how she prepared to shoot her scenes:

9.

When she hosted SNL and accidentally dropped the F-bomb:

10.

When she poked fun at what was ~technically~ her onscreen debut:

11.

When she revealed the absolutely excellent look she wants to rock at her wedding:

12.

When she ate some suuuuper-spicy wings on Hot Ones AND simultaneously explained the mole rat shirt she wore on SNL:

13.

When she explained her and her girlfriend’s Halloween costume on The Tonight Show:

14.

When she and her Charlie’s Angels costars proved they are, in fact, best friends:

15.

And finally, when she flawlessly flipped the whole “Kristen doesn’t smile” thing on its head and used it to her own advantage:

AN! ICON! Don’t forget to catch Kristen playing Princess Diana in her new movie Spencer, in theaters now.

RELATED ARTICLES

©