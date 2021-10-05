Kristen Bell’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Is Hilarious

Kids say the darndest things.
But hearing Kristen recall an example of her youngest child’s clever comments around the house managed to blindside me nonetheless — because this particular instance was simply so funny.
Kristen and Dax are parents to two daughters, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta.
In a clip from tomorrow’s episode of her talkshow series, Momsplaining With Kristen Bell, which E! News obtained exclusively ahead of its wide release, the actor describes Delta as “the perfect hybrid between Chris Farley and Shirley Temple” and noted that “she gets away with everything.”
After Kristen segues into an anecdote about her daughter’s simultaneously charming and astounding response to bedtime instructions, it’s easy to see why.
Basically, Kristen explains that she and Dax asked Delta to relinquish a toy she’d been using before getting ready to sleep. Dax offered her another 30 seconds with the plaything and, when it seemed Delta wasn’t going to oblige, added, “Don’t make a fool out of me.”
“And she looks at him,” Kristin continues. “She goes, ‘Daddy, I won’t make a fool out of you. I’m gonna make you a star.'”
Kristin goes on to note that Delta’s remark made her and Dax wonder whether the little one is already funnier than they are. I think it’s a fair question! You can watch Kristen recount the hilarious story in full here.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!