Krispy Kreme revenue surges 43% with customers back in restaurants By Reuters

(Reuters) – Krispy Kreme Inc posted a 42.6% growth in quarterly revenue on Tuesday in the doughnut maker’s first set of results since its Nasdaq debut, as customers returned to restaurants after the easing of pandemic-led curbs.

Shares of the company rose 2% in extended trading.

Major U.S. restaurant chains including McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:), Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:) have marked a surge in sales, as curbs on travel and restaurant capacity ease and more people return to offices.

Krispy Kreme, which went public earlier this year, said net revenue was $349.2 million in the second quarter.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $17.1 million in the quarter ended July 4, from a loss of $12.6 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, it lost 13 cents.

