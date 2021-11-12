Krispy Kreme Introduces New Doughnuts For Thanksgiving: ‘Gobbles Of Gratitude’

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, @krispykreme has decided to introduce a few limited edition doughnuts.

Making an official announcement on Twitter, Krispy Kreme stated, “Giving season is here and so are our NEW Thanksgiving doughnuts! From Pecan Pie to Cranberry Orange, come gobble up our new flavors.”

Dutch Apple Pie, Pecan Pie, The Gobbler, Cranberry Orange are the four new flavors that people will be able to enjoy.

According to a press release, the flavors are described below.

“Dutch Apple Pie – A doughnut with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped with cinnamon streusel cookie crumbles, and decorated with an icing lattice. Pecan Pie – An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in gooey butter tart filling and topped with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles. The Gobbler – A heart doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with chocolate Kreme and Thanksgiving sprinkles, and decorated like a turkey with a turkey face fondant piece and pretzels. Cranberry Orange – A doughnut with cranberry filling, dipped in cranberry orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle.”

Roomies, y’all trying them?

