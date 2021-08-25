Krispy Kreme Doubles Down On Vaccine Promotion—Company Now Offering Two Free Donuts For Those Who Are Vaccinated

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, in case you missed it the first time around, Krispy Kreme is giving you another opportunity to grab some of its popular donuts for free—and this time the company is doubling down to get more Americans vaccinated. Krispy Kreme just announced that now, instead of receiving one free donut if you show proof of vaccination, you can receive two!

If there is one thing that can generally bring people together, it’s something free, especially when that freebie happens to be food. Popular restaurant chain Krispy Kreme is hoping that the enticement of free donuts is enough to get more people vaccinated. @CNN reports, starting on August 30th, Krispy Kreme is officially doubling its initial promotion by giving anyone with vaccination proof, two free donuts—which is one more than they were offering when they rolled out the promo back in March. Running through September 5th, the promo will award two free donuts every single day as long as your vaccination is valid.

According to Krispy Kreme, since March 2.5 million donuts have been given away to vaccinated customers. To celebrate the new promo, the company is also creating a special heart-shaped donut to be included with its traditional glazed and both will be given away. Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena, spoke about the decision to continue the promotion.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks,” he said.

Krispy Kreme’s two free donut deal will continue until the end of the year.

