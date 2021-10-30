Kris Jenner Talks Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look

“She had no idea what she was doing. It was so funny.”
In a new interview, Kim’s mom Kris Jenner confirmed that the head-to-toe Balenciaga look wasn’t exactly the most, err, practical — but thankfully, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble was there to help.
“The whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn’t see and she couldn’t breathe,” Kris told Ellen DeGeneres.
“So my boyfriend Corey was walking around, we were all together, and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go and helping with her ponytail,” she continued. “Suddenly he was somebody pulling her around — and a hairstylist — all at the same time.”
However, things took a turn for the even more ridiculous when Kim was asked to dance on stage. “Halfway through the Met Ball they asked her to do something, like do a dance for Vogue. And we were on the stage. She had no idea what she was doing. It was so funny,” Kris said.
This tracks with what Kim has previously said, writing in response to a now viral photo, “Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress.”
