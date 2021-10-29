Kris Jenner On Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker PDA

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“We almost don’t know what to do with ourselves.”

“Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are,” the matriarch of the family said.

“They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love, and they let us know they’re so in love — constantly.”

Ellen asked how it feels “when they’re next to you, making out and practically having sex, what does that feel like?”

“You feel like they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves,” Kris replied.

“I’m looking for a closet to hide in — somewhere to go,” she joked.

Kris said that Travis did the proposal “all on his own,” but he did ask the 65-year-old for Kourtney’s hand in marriage first.

“He’s a sweetheart. And they’re so happy, they can’t wait.”

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR