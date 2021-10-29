Kris Jenner On Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker PDA

“We almost don’t know what to do with ourselves.”
“They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love, and they let us know they’re so in love — constantly.”
Ellen asked how it feels “when they’re next to you, making out and practically having sex, what does that feel like?”
“You feel like they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves,” Kris replied.
“I’m looking for a closet to hide in — somewhere to go,” she joked.
Kris said that Travis did the proposal “all on his own,” but he did ask the 65-year-old for Kourtney’s hand in marriage first.
“He’s a sweetheart. And they’re so happy, they can’t wait.”
