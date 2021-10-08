Kremlin-Friendly Politician Accused of Treason in Ukraine

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Ukraine extended the list of allegations against Kremlin friendly politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, who’s been under house arrest since May over an attempted-embezzlement case.

Prosecutors on Friday said they suspect Medvedchuk of treason and terrorist-financing for helping to broker state coal purchases in 2014 and 2015 from war-torn regions in the nation’s east controlled by Russian-backed fighters.

They also named ex-President Petro Poroshenko and former central bank Governor Valeriya Gontareva. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she’ll either seek Medvedchuk’s arrest or demand bail of 1 billion hryvnia ($38 million).