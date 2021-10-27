Kremlin denies political blackmail of Moldova in gas talks

Article content MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Wednesday denied a media report which suggested that Russian energy giant Gazprom was using gas talks with Moldova to try to extract political concessions and said the negotiations were purely commercial. Moldova’s gas contract with Gazprom expired at the end of September, and the two have failed to agree on a new price and other details of a new deal since then. Moldova, which is holding fresh talks with Gazprom on Wednesday, declared a state of emergency last week.

Gazprom has said it will suspend gas exports to Moldova if it is not paid for previous supplies and no contract for December is signed, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying on Saturday. The Financial Times, citing unnamed people briefed on the talks, reported on Tuesday that Gazprom had offered Moldova a cheaper gas deal in exchange for it adjusting its free trade deal with the European Union and delaying energy market reforms agreed with Brussels. When asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that politics did not factor in the talks with Moldova. "No. There are no political moments here and there cannot be any. These are purely commercial negotiations," Peskov told reporters. "There's a demand for gas, there's a commercial offer, there's a proposed discount, and there's a problem with an accumulated debt (on the Moldovan side)," added Peskov.