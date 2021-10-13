KRB Lawyers Launches Ottawa and Quebec City Offices

KRB is currently the fastest growing law firm in Canada and one of the fastest growing companies nationally across all sectors in 2021 ( Globe & Mail, MacLean’s ). With a deep pool of senior legal professionals, the firm grew through its ability to deliver top-tier legal services to domestic and cross-border businesses, ranging from growth-stage businesses to mature multinationals, venture capital, private equities, developers, lenders, and other financial sponsors throughout North America.

“This is something our clients have wanted for a long time. We were looking for the right leadership in each market, and things came together earlier this year. We have established a unique formula that marries personalized, boutique-level attention with top-tier talent and skillful execution of mandates. Our legal professionals embody our practical, business-driven approach to law. This strategy has been successful for the firm in Montreal, and we are excited to replicate this model to respond to the growing needs of new and existing clients in the Ottawa and Quebec City markets,” said Chris Karambatsos, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KRB.

The Ontario expansion will be spearheaded by François Landry, who joins KRB as a member of its Banking and Finance Group and will manage expansion of the firm in this market. With nearly two decades of experience working in lender-side, project, equipment, and real estate financing, as well as extensive corporate and commercial transactional expertise, Mr. Landry previously practiced as a partner at a leading Ontario business firm. He will be based in Ottawa, where the firm will establish its offices targeting end of Q4/2021.

ABOUT KRB LAWYERS ( www.KRBlaw.ca)

Founded in Montreal in November of 2014, KRB Lawyers Inc. (KRB) provides clients with services in all areas of business law, including M&A, real estate, secured lending, corporate and commercial, litigation, insolvency and restructuring, and environmental. The firm’s multidisciplinary practitioners operate not only as attorneys but as active deal advisors, enabling the firm to service its clients – sophisticated dealmakers who demand creativity, differentiated insight, and disciplined execution from their legal counsel – by delivering curated business and legal counsel in line with their growth objectives.

