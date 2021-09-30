Kraken reveals many US Bitcoin ATMs still use default admin QR codes By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Vulnerable: Kraken reveals many US Bitcoin ATMs still use default admin QR codes

Kraken Security Labs has said that a “large number” of ATMs are vulnerable to hacking as the administrators never changed the default admin QR code.

In a Sept. 29 blog post, Kraken posted research from its Security Labs team which found that there are “multiple hardware and software vulnerabilities” in the General Bytes BATMTwo ATM range.

