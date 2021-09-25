Home Business Kraken chief lawyer By Cointelegraph

Kraken chief lawyer By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
20
SEC is ‘open to discussion’ when it comes to crypto: Kraken chief lawyer

Amid a fraught period for some high-profile United States crypto firms and financial regulators, Kraken chief legal officer Marco Santori is calling for a dose of pragmatism going forward.

Speaking on Bloomberg’s QuickTake Stock broadcast on Thursday, Santori told viewers, “You’re living in a fantasy world if you don’t believe that this industry is going to face heavier, more Wall Street-like regulation from governments in the U.S. and abroad.”