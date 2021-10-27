Kraft Heinz raises core profit forecast helped by higher prices By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo



(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co raised its full-year core profit forecast on Wednesday, as the Jell-O maker benefits from increased pricing and sustained demand for its packaged food even as COVID-19 curbs ease.

Kraft, like its peers Campbell Soup (NYSE:) Co, Conagra Brands (NYSE:) Inc and Unilever (NYSE:) PLC, has been raising product prices in recent months to offset heightened inflation caused by raw material and labor shortages due to the pandemic.

It has further benefited from steady at-home dining trends that emerged during the pandemic despite the reopening of dine-in restaurants and bars.

The ketchup maker said it expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be over $6.2 billion, above its previous estimate of at least $6.1 billion.

Net sales in the third quarter fell to $6.32 billion for the Jell-O maker from $6.44 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales of $6.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Excluding items, the packaged foods maker earned 65 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 58 cents.