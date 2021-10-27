Kraft Heinz raises core profit forecast helped by higher prices By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co raised its full-year core profit forecast on Wednesday, as the Jell-O maker benefits from increased pricing and sustained demand for its packaged food even as COVID-19 curbs ease.

Kraft, like its peers Campbell Soup (NYSE:) Co, Conagra Brands (NYSE:) Inc and Unilever (NYSE:) PLC, has been raising product prices in recent months to offset heightened inflation caused by raw material and labor shortages due to the pandemic.

It has further benefited from steady at-home dining trends that emerged during the pandemic despite the reopening of dine-in restaurants and bars.

The ketchup maker said it expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be over $6.2 billion, above its previous estimate of at least $6.1 billion.

Net sales in the third quarter fell to $6.32 billion for the Jell-O maker from $6.44 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales of $6.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Excluding items, the packaged foods maker earned 65 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 58 cents.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR