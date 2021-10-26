KPN reports Q3 earnings in line with expectations By Reuters

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – KPN NV, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, reported on Tuesday third-quarter core earnings of 607 million euros ($706 million), in line with expectations.
Analysts in a company-compiled poll had seen the figure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and leases (EBITDAL) at 605 million euros for the three months ended Sept. 30.
EBITDA in the same period of 2020 was 598 million euros.
($1=0.8593 euros)
