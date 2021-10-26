KPN reports Q3 earnings in line with expectations By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: KPN logo is seen at its headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – KPN NV, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, reported on Tuesday third-quarter core earnings of 607 million euros ($706 million), in line with expectations.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had seen the figure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and leases (EBITDAL) at 605 million euros for the three months ended Sept. 30.

EBITDA in the same period of 2020 was 598 million euros.

($1=0.8593 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR