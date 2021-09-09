KPMG’s UK arm among first to set targets for working class staff

Article content

LONDON — Accountants KPMG said on Thursday it had become one of Britain’s first companies to set a target for staff from working class backgrounds to help close a pay gap and diversify its workforce.

Companies are already taking steps to diversify by increasing the number of women and ethnic minority employees, particularly in senior roles.

Targets for socio-economic background have featured less in corporate diversity efforts.

“We’re setting a socio-economic background representation target for the first time, alongside our other diversity targets,” KPMG said in a statement.