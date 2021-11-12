KP Tissue declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share

Article content NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.A. OR OVER U.S. WIRE SERVICES MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021, subject to applicable law. The dividends paid are designated as “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Article content The dividend is being declared in connection with the declaration of a corresponding quarterly distribution by Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”) in which KP Tissue holds a limited partnership interest. Dividend Reinvestment Plan The Corporation has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan under which eligible shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of KPT. Under the Plan, the Corporation will automatically reinvest for participating shareholders the cash dividends of KPT in newly issued Common Shares at a price per Common Share equal to 100% of the 5-day weighted average trading price of the Common Shares prior to the dividend payment date. Only Canadian shareholders are eligible to participate in the DRIP and the DRIP is subject to additional limitations and restrictions. Interested shareholders are encouraged to review the full text of the DRIP, available on KPT’s website at www.kptissueinc.com .