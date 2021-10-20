Kourtney Kardashian’s Feelings On Shanna Moakler’s Engagement Shade – Hollywood Life

Following Shanna Moakler’s cryptic post-engagement message, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney Kardashian is unbothered by negativity.

After a longtime friendship and whirlwind romance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. Following the news, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared a cryptic message that seemingly shaded the engagement. While it made headlines, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that Kourtney, 42, is untroubled by any negativity.

“Kourtney has no idea if Shanna intended to throw shade, but she isn’t letting it bother her one way or another,” our source shared. “Nobody can rain on Kourtney’s parade right now. She’s literally on cloud nine.” The source added that the Poosh founder “never imagined she would meet someone who complimented her on every level like Travis does.”

“She thinks it’s so crazy that they began as friends and now they’re going to spend the rest of their lives together,” our source added. “Travis brings out the best in Kourtney and the only thing that matters is moving forward in a positive direction. Kourtney has no ill will towards Shanna whatsoever. It’s all peace and love on her end.”

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, popped the question on October 17 at a beach in Montecito, California. With members of their family around, including Kourtney’s sisters Kim and Khloé and Travis’ children Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, Travis proposed to his girlfriend of 10 months surrounded by red roses that formed the shape of a heart. Kourtney shared a snapshot from the proposal on Instagram shortly after, captioning the post with a “forever.”

Following the engagement, Shanna — who was married to Travis between 2004 and 2008 (the two share Alabama and Landon) — shared an Instagram Story that read, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.” The timing led fans to speculate that she was taking a dig at her ex’s engagement.

Shanna isn’t the only ex seemingly displeased with the news. A separate source recently told HL that Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is “losing his sh*t” over the news. “He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t,” the source revealed. The two split in 2015 after a long on-again, off-again relationship. They share children Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, together.

And while their dad may not be thrilled, the kids are “happy” about the union. “The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family. They adore Travis and they love their blended family,” a source previously told HL, adding that the musician “treats Kourtney’s kids like his own.”