Kourtney Kardashian Wore Britney Spears’ 2001 VMA Dress

Alongside some romantic pics with Travis — like this one of them kissing on a yacht somewhere in the riviera — Kourtney’s social media page features a handful of stylish OOTDs from their getaway.
Her latest post included two photos of Kourtney wearing a black Dolce and Gabbana dress that many of us quickly recognized. “Circa 2001,” she captioned it.
If you can’t quite figure out why Kourtney’s LBD looks so familiar, this might help. Britney Spears actually wore the dress to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001.
We love a throwback, especially one involving Britney! Let me know if you appreciated Kourtney’s as much as I did in the comments below.
