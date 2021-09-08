Kourtney Kardashian Wore Britney Spears’ 2001 VMA Dress

Bradly Lamb
You’ve probably seen at least a few photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exploring Europe in recent weeks. The couple known for sharing affectionate snaps on Instagram has traveled to a couple of Italian destinations, plus Paris, so far.


Photopix / GC Images via Getty Images

Alongside some romantic pics with Travis — like this one of them kissing on a yacht somewhere in the riviera — Kourtney’s social media page features a handful of stylish OOTDs from their getaway.

Her latest post included two photos of Kourtney wearing a black Dolce and Gabbana dress that many of us quickly recognized. “Circa 2001,” she captioned it.

If you can’t quite figure out why Kourtney’s LBD looks so familiar, this might help. Britney Spears actually wore the dress to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001.


Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images

If you’re wondering, yes, that was the same night she gifted pop culture with an unforgettable rendition of “Slave 4 U” performed while carrying a real, live python snake.

We love a throwback, especially one involving Britney! Let me know if you appreciated Kourtney’s as much as I did in the comments below.

