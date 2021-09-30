Kourtney Kardashian Wears Black Bikini For Poosh Spa Day: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian relaxes in a black bikini in new photos from Poolside with Poosh, her recent spa day with friends.

Kourtney Kardashian shared snapshots from her Poolside with Poosh event held last weekend. The former reality TV star, 42, orchestrated a day of rest and relaxation with her lifestyle website Poosh via facials, sound baths, and lymphatic drainage massages. In new photos shared on Instagram on September 29, Kourtney offered a glimpse into the intimate spa day.

Bikinis and silk robes appeared to have been the unofficial uniforms for Poolside with Poosh. In the carousel of photos shared on Wednesday, Kourtney could be seen relaxing in a black bikini and white silk robe alongside some of her guests for the event, which included model Miranda Kerr (seen in the fourth photo) and actress and TV host Adrienne Bailon.

For the event, per the Poolside with Poosh blog post, Kourtney wanted her guests to “feel like they walked into a luxurious European spa.” Upon arrival, guests were able to “set an intention for the day” and place these intentions into an “intention tree.” The post noted that all guests were tested for COVID-19 “to ensure a safe and sound day.” The blog also features photos of the activities and guests. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 9, was also in attendance for the day of R&R.

Kourtney has been keeping busy these last few days, attending to other commitments apart from Poosh. She and her sisters Kim and Khloé were spotted filming for their new Hulu show in Malibu on September 28. The siblings enjoyed lunch together at a restaurant while a camera crew filmed them. A title, release date, and general synopsis has not been announced for the series yet, but the project is part of the Kardashian-Jenner’s multi-year partnership with Hulu.

Production on the new series comes just three months after the family’s long-running TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped its 20th and final season in June. Kris Jenner offered this vague teaser about the new show at the Disney Upfronts in May: “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. . . The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”