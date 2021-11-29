Kourtney Kardashian Twinning With Travis Barker’s Kids

Well, this was wholesome.
Those who’ve been keeping up with Travis on Instagram might know this already. The musician’s latest post features a collection of photos from his recent trip to Mexico with Kourtney and his three children.
Travis shares 15-year-old Alabama Barker, 18-year-old Landon Barker, and 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya with his ex Shanna Moakler.
His vacation snapshots included several sweet pictures of Travis soaking up sunshine with his daughters and son, as well as his fiancée.
Judging by some newer photos that Alabama posted on her own Instagram page, it looks like the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spending her fair share of quality time with Travis’ family. Sometimes, coordinated outfits are involved.
In an Insta carousel that Alabama captioned with a lock-and-key emoji, Kourtney is pictured standing between the youngest Barker and Atiana while the trio sports matching bomber jackets.
This was a really nice moment. I’d like to request more familial matching photos from Kourtney, Travis, and co., please.