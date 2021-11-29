Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Kourtney Kardashian Twinning With Travis Barker's Kids - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Kourtney Kardashian Twinning With Travis Barker’s Kids
Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian Twinning With Travis Barker’s Kids

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Well, this was wholesome.


Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images

The reality star and Blink-182 drummer announced their engagement last month, and — since Travis confronted his longstanding fear of air travel over the summer — they’re now taking trips together and bringing their kids along too.


Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Those who’ve been keeping up with Travis on Instagram might know this already. The musician’s latest post features a collection of photos from his recent trip to Mexico with Kourtney and his three children.

Travis shares 15-year-old Alabama Barker, 18-year-old Landon Barker, and 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya with his ex Shanna Moakler.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Here they are during a red carpet appearance in 2019.

His vacation snapshots included several sweet pictures of Travis soaking up sunshine with his daughters and son, as well as his fiancée.

Judging by some newer photos that Alabama posted on her own Instagram page, it looks like the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spending her fair share of quality time with Travis’ family. Sometimes, coordinated outfits are involved.


Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images

In an Insta carousel that Alabama captioned with a lock-and-key emoji, Kourtney is pictured standing between the youngest Barker and Atiana while the trio sports matching bomber jackets.

This was a really nice moment. I’d like to request more familial matching photos from Kourtney, Travis, and co., please.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Step Down As...

Magic Mike 3 Is Happening, And Channing Tatum...

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess’ Marriage Plans...

Timothee Chalamet’s Sister Pauline Chalamet In The Sex...

People Request Bank Info From North West On...

Facts On Marriages To Yoko Ono & Cynthia...

Floyd Mayweather’s GF Rocks Sweater Dress At Lakers...

5 Things About The Rising Country Star –...

Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Running For Texas Governor

Best Microdermabrasion Tool – Amazon Black Friday Deal:...

Leave a Comment