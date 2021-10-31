Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s True Romance Halloween Costume 2021 – Hollywood Life

Newly engaged couple dressed up as Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette from the 1993 Quentin Tarantino flick!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, want everyone to know their relationship is True Romance. The newly engaged couple dressed up as the lead characters from the Quentin Tarantino classic, played by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette in the photos taken by Amber Asaly, which you can see here. The couple also appeared to use a new Instagram feature allowing them to create just one post shared to both of their accopoounts.

Travis covered up his tattoos as he put his arm around a smiling Kourtney, who donned a blonde wig, as they recreated the original movie poster. In the next, Kourt sat atop a vintage fuschia car as the two engaged in a romantic kiss. The Poosh founder was dressed up like Patricia’s character Alabama Whitman with her pink animal print leggings, navy pumps and sheer blue top.

In the thriller romance film, Patricia’s character Alabama (who Kourt dressed up as) is call girl who marries Elvis Presley fanatic Clarence Worley (Slater). The film follows the characters as they steal a shipment of drugs, staying on the run from the mafia.

Kourtney made reference to an iconic quote in the film said by Patricia with her caption. “Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool,” she wrote on Oct. 31.

This marks Kourtney and Travis’ first Halloween together since striking up their romance earlier this year. The pair, affectionally dubbed Kravis by fans, also just announced their engagement on Oct. 18! The Blink 182 drummer pulled out all the stops for his epic proposal, which included a stunning decor made of red roses by florist Jeff Leatham. Travis could be spotted getting down on knee and popping the question to spectators sitting outdoors at the five-star Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara, CA. “Forever,” Kourtney simply captioned the sweet post.