Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Sid Nancy Halloween

However, if your reaction is along the lines of Khloé Kardashian’s, no fear!
If you don’t know, Trav-ourtney are dressed as the Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. Nancy was stabbed to death in 1978 and Sid was charged with her murder, but died from a heroin overdose shortly after.
Which is presumably why, err, Kourtney went for the caption, “till death do us part.” Either that, or the couple’s recent engagement. Or both!
As for Travis, he opted to write, “Throw away the key” under his pics.
Travis then he ended up doing a Halloween-themed gig that night in his getup — Which gave me slight 1999 Blink-182 vibes:
Anyway, back to Travis and Kourtney…
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!