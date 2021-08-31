Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Respond to Scott Disick’s PDA Diss – Hollywood Life

Travis Barker was completely unfazed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend speaking down on their recent trip to Italy.

Cue “Dammit” by blink-182! Travis Barker, 45, brushed off an alleged diss from his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 38. The drummer took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday August 31 to post a meme that shows Ray Liotta’s character in Goodfellas laughing hysterically. Some fans took this as a sign that the Enema Of The State rocker was laughing off all the small things.

The diss in question was shared by another one of Kourtney’s exes: Younes Bendjima, 28. The model posted a screenshot of a DM that Scott supposedly sent Younes of Travis and the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Scott allegedly sent a photo of Kourtney and Travis lying on a raft, kissing. Scott, whom Kourtney shares three kids with, clearly seemed a little bothered by his ex’s PDA with the punk icon. “Yo is this chick ok!?” he wrote. “Bro like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Younes responded coldly to Scott. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” he wrote. “PS: I ain’t your bro.” See the exchange HERE.

Besides completely writing off his message, Younes also hinted that he’s not exactly fond of Scott. “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” he wrote along with the DM screenshot. In another story, he expanded on his feelings on Scott. “He been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy,” he wrote. Granted, none of this confirmed that the DMs were legitimate, and Younes could just be trying to stir up drama. Besides the Goodfellas meme, Travis also showed that he could care less about this type of petty exchange by liking an Instagram post from a fan account that shared Younes’ story, according to E! News. Kourtney herself didn’t seem to weigh in, but she did post some fan art of her and Travis to her Instagram story.

This wasn’t the first time that the blink-182 drummer has seemingly thrown shade at Kourtney’s ex. Back in June, Travis liked a comment that pointed out the 18-year age difference between Scott and his current girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20. A source close to Travis and Scott also revealed to HollywoodLife that the drummer skipped Scott’s birthday party in May, because Travis didn’t want to make things awkward. “Travis sat this one out because it just makes life a hell of a lot easier because it is kind of weird for Scott to see Kourtney and Travis together,” the insider said.