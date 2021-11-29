Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On PDA In Penelope’s TikTok – Hollywood Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On PDA In Penelope’s TikTok – Hollywood Life
Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On PDA In Penelope’s TikTok – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, is having fun on her new TikTok account, recently taking a cute video and catching mom and her fiancé, Travis Barker, in the background!

Just a month after Travis Barker, 45, popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, the family is enjoying some quality time together! Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 9, whom Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, 38, posted a cute TikTok on Nov. 28, dancing to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with Kourtney and Travis in tow as the two lovebirds packed on the PDA in the background. The three twirled around to the sound of helicopters, smiling and laughing as Travis then grabbed his bride-to-be and hugged her tight while Penelope continued twirling.

@pandkourt

♬ Helikopter – Fazlija

Penelope posted the TikTok to her new joint account with mom Kourtney they started about a month ago. The elementary schooler has posted numerous cute videos since starting the account, also showing up on the page of her soon-to-be stepsister, Alabama Barker, 15. “P.” as mom calls her, also shared numerous videos from the family’s recent trip to Mexico, documenting the fly from the private jet to the tropical resort, showing off the spectacular views and beach vibes.

Travis and Kourt also shared moments from their Mexico journey on Nov. 23, as Travis posted a series of photos of himself and his soon-to-be-wife sharing a romantic hug on the beach. The pair also rode horses on the beach and the Blink-182 drummer shared a sweet shot of he and Kourtney on horseback to his Instagram story. Travis captioned the photo by calling it a “Perfect day” while Kourtney wrote back in the comments, “You’re perfect.”

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV VMAs. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

U.S. Supreme Court Asked To Review Overturned Bill...

Violet Affleck Prepares For Driving Lesson With Mom...

Those Adele-Megan Thee Stallion Memes Are The Crossover...

Tiffany Haddish & Common Split After More Than...

Joe Biden Speaks About The COVID-19 Omicron Variant:...

Zendaya & Tom Holland Step Out For Ballon...

See Message – Hollywood Life

Hailee Steinfeld Smolders In Black Jumpsuit For 2021...

Best Tablet Deal – Shop The Amazon Fire...

Who Is BRELAND? 5 Things To Know About...

Leave a Comment