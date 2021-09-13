Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker & Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Make Out – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox licked their boyfriend’s tongues during a sexy make-out session in this hot new video.

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox acted like bad girls in high school while making out their their respective boyfriends, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, in a bathroom at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

After the Poosh founder, 42, and the Transformers actress, 35, struck a pose in front of a pair of urinals by themselves, they proved they’re real troublemakers by inviting their partners into the shot and making out with them.

Travis, who wore a spiked suit without a shirt, leaned in for a sexy kiss with Kourtney while placing his hand on her stomach. They truly only touched tongues, but Kourtney seemed amused by Travis’ frisky behavior.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly took things up a notch when they kept their own tongues touching for several more seconds in the video shared by the rocker via his Instagram Story. Megan, who posted the urinals photo, wrote, “Kourtney and I are in love.”

Earlier in the night, Kourtney and Megan introduced their lovers as their “future baby daddies” during the MTV VMAs. “I’m a huge fan of this next performer. I’ve watched him grow, not just as an artist but also as a person,” Megan said of MGK, while on stage just before his performance.

“I’m a fan too, and I think his drummer is super hot,” Kourtney added, referring to her boyfriend Travis. Megan then dropped the line about their “future baby daddies”, and Kourtney let out a huge smile before the camera zoomed in on the guys on stage.

Both ladies currently have three children each — Megan shares three boys with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while Kourtney shares a daughter and two sons with her former partner, Scott Disick.