Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted relaxing in Italy while kissing, cuddling, and holding hands as they enjoyed fun activities together, like getting ice cream, after he conquered his fear of flying on airplanes.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, are closing out the last few weeks of summer with a PDA-filled Italian getaway! The lovebirds were photographed looking happier than ever while passionately kissing and cuddling and holding hands in Portofino, Italy on Aug. 27. The trip happened after Travis faced his fear of flying on an airplane for the first time since his deadly 2008 crash to go to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Kourtney earlier in the month. Check out the pics HERE!

In one Italy pic, Kourtney and Travis can be seen kissing with their mouths open while wrapping their arms around each other and sitting outside enjoying drinks. Some showed them walking while holding hands and laughing with ice cream cones, and others showed them sitting down at an outdoor table while having a conversation and being affectionate.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a sexy outfit during the outing while the Blink 182 drummer went for a casual look. Hers included a denim bralet-style crop top that tied in the back, vblack pants, and black shoes, and his included a gray and white graphic T-shirt, black and white graphic pants, and black and white sneakers. They also both wore sunglasses and necklaces and Kourtney carried a black purse over one shoulder.

Before their latest Italian outing, Kourtney and Travis were spotted having fun in the water on a beach in San Fruttuoso, in the province of Genoa. They were photographed stepping into the waves while holding hands and wearing their swimsuits and appeared as relaxed as could be.

Although Travis just started flying again this month, a source recently told us that Kourtney’s been helping him prepare for the big step for months. “Kourtney has gently been trying to get Travis to fly for months,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She never pressured him, but they’ve been talking about it for months. This didn’t just happen overnight.”