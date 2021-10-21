Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Hold Hands After His Concert In LA – Hollywood Life

Travis Barker rocked out alongside Machine Gun Kelly in L.A, and the blink-182 drummer’s biggest fan was there to greet him after the show: his new fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian!

Less than a week after Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian, the drummer got back to work. Travis, 45, joined friend Machine Gun Kelly for a concert at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, near the USC Campus, on Wednesday (Oct. 20). Kourt, 42, was there, and she gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse, sharing photos of MGK, 31, and Travis performing songs, including “all I know.” It was a special view only given to Travis Barker superfans, but considering the rock on Kourt’s finger, it’s hard to argue anyone is a bigger fan than her.

At the end of the night, the Poosh founder reunited with her fiancé, and photographers captured the sweet moment. Travis, seemingly rocking the same leather jacket he wore to propose to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, spoke with a few friends and fans as Kourt looked on. Once all the pleasantries were wrapped up, Kourt wrapped her hand around Travis’s, and together, they made their exit in a loving display of PDA.

Fans better get accustomed to seeing Kourtney at Travis’s gigs. The blink-182 drummer and prolific producer got down on one knee on Sunday (Oct. 17). The proposal took place in Montecito, and Travis had set up a huge mass of roses on the beach, all shaped into a heart. In the middle of this physical declaration of his love for Kourtney, he asked for her hand in marriage. Obviously, she said yes, and since then, the two have been relishing in their engagement bliss.

Even Kourtney’s sisters got in on the joy. “I’m so happy for you, my beautiful sweet sister!” Khloé Kardashian commented on one of the pictures taken from the proposal. “You deserve every kiss. Every ounce of love. Every happy thought. You deserve every single second of this! I love you, and I love you!” This is more than just sisterly love because a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourt’s engagement has rejuvenated Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s belief in a little thing called love. Both Kim, 40, and Khloé have gone through some marriage woes – Lamar Odom, Ye (fka Kanye West) – and seeing Kourt find happiness has them thinking they will, too.

Not everyone is feeling the love. Scott Disick is “losing it” over the news, and Travis’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler posted a cryptic message that seemingly shaded the engagement. Whether Shanna was shading or not doesn’t matter because a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourt is too happy to care. “Nobody can rain on Kourtney’s parade right now. She’s literally on cloud nine.”