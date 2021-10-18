Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Engagement

E! News confirmed the big news after Kourtney posted pictures of Travis’ proposal — surrounded by roses and candles on a beach — with the IG caption “forever” and Travis’ handle tagged.

Travis re-posted Kourtney’s post on his IG Story too, with an overlaid caption “FOREVER” with an infinity sign.

According to E! News, the proposal went down at sunset at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California — and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were present as well.


“Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there,” a source shared with E! News. “Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.”

As we all know by now, Kourtney and Travis have been dating for a little under a year now and have been very into each other — from matching outfits to a lot of PDA.

They’ve been very serious for a minute now — Kourtney even helped Travis get over his fear of flying following his surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008.


“I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice,'” Travis explained last month in an interview with Nylon. “And that’s what she did.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!


