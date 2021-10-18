Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Engagement

Travis re-posted Kourtney’s post on his IG Story too, with an overlaid caption “FOREVER” with an infinity sign.
According to E! News, the proposal went down at sunset at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California — and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were present as well.
As we all know by now, Kourtney and Travis have been dating for a little under a year now and have been very into each other — from matching outfits to a lot of PDA.
They’ve been very serious for a minute now — Kourtney even helped Travis get over his fear of flying following his surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!