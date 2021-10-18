Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Engagement



Gotham / GC Images



“Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there,” a source shared with E! News. “Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.”